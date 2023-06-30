Podcast: Let me explain...

Welcome new listeners of The Local Option with Dana Barrett podcast! Before going over the most recent Fulton County Commission meeting, Commissioner Barrett digs into the under-appraisal of large commercial properties that could be leaving millions on the table for the county.
Next, she recounts the strange experience of hearing her own words read back to her in public comment.
Finally, there continues to be issues surrounding public safety and the jail. Dana explains her latest vote.
You can follow Dana Barrett on twitter at @TheDanaBarrett, or visit her website electdanabarrett.com. Reach out to her via email at Dana.Barrett@fultoncountyga.gov.
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol