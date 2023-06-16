Podcast: Is there a method to the madness?

This week on The Local Option with Dana Barrett podcast, Commissioner Barrett and Preston talk about the recent GOP statewide convention and what it means for the future of local government.
Then, they cover an eventful week at the Board of Commissioners that included an attempt by the local Republicans to appoint a rampant voter challenger to the County Elections Board.
You can follow Dana Barrett on twitter at @TheDanaBarrett, or visit her website electdanabarrett.com. Reach out to her via email at Dana.Barrett@fultoncountyga.gov.
