Podcast: INCOMING - Your Property Tax Bill

This week on The Local Option podcast, we're talking taxes. Wait! Don't go!
Fulton County is advertising their millage rate for the year, and Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett and her Chief of Staff Preston Thompson take the opportunity to go back to the basics. What is a millage rate? How does it work? Who sets it? All that and more on this week's Local Option.
You can follow Dana Barrett on twitter at @TheDanaBarrett, or visit her website electdanabarrett.com. Reach out to her via email at Dana.Barrett@fultoncountyga.gov.
Proud member of the Appen Podcast Network.
#gapol