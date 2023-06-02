Podcast: Don't Feed the Horses…or the Trolls

This week on The Local Option with Dana Barrett podcast, Commissioner Barrett and Preston cover county stories from across America.
From wild horses in New Mexico, to pay raises in Sacramento, every county has their own issues. Dana shares her initial reaction to five different stories, before jumping into the latest Fulton County retreat.
You can follow Dana Barrett on twitter at @TheDanaBarrett, or visit her website electdanabarrett.com. Reach out to her via email at Dana.Barrett@fultoncountyga.gov.
