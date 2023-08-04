Podcast: Arts as an Economic Driver

Welcome to The Local Option podcast! This week, we're joined by the Director of Fulton County Arts & Culture David Manuel to discuss how the arts help to drive economic activity.
David shares his story of being an artist himself before focusing on building opportunities for others in the community. He also shares how art can push a community forward, as it has in Atlanta and Fulton County.
Then, we recap another contentious discussion around the Fulton County Jail and set the record straight. You don't want to miss it!
You can follow Dana Barrett on twitter at @TheDanaBarrett, or visit her website electdanabarrett.com. Reach out to her via email at Dana.Barrett@fultoncountyga.gov.
