We're giving Caddy a small break today with a shorter episode than usual. We've got a little bit of added fun to the episode we released this past Saturday on the CMA awards, enjoy!
We begin with a “who’s hot, who’s not” segment from Donna. Then Caddy gives a brief history of the CMA’s before we dive into the events of the night. Then we bring in industry legend Steve Mitchell to cover the night’s controversies. From Mickey Guyton to the Osborne brothers, there’s plenty to talk about from this year's awards. Have thoughts? Call or text 7704646024.