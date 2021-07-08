It's the season of love on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act Podcast. Well it was, until Caddy decided he had two many Facebook friends and could do with a few burnt bridges.
Blake and Gwen's wedding was adorable, even if he didn't build the chapel himself. People are playing music in the bedroom, but not for the reasons you think. Caddy introduces some Social Media stalking to the program and Donna seems to love the new segment. And finally, we close with a thrilling "Can't Beat Jack" featuring some of our favorite pop culture marriages. Think you can beat Jack? Give us a call. 7704646024