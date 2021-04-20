You don’t have to be a fan of country music to listen to the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. You can tune in to almost any episode and enjoy 45 minutes of twang-free banter. Today is not one of those shows. Donna and Caddy take a deep dive into the Academy of Country Music Awards, covering this weekend’s ceremony and every twangy, juicy, spur-studded moment from it.
Having a podcast has been pretty liberating for Donna and Cadillac Jack. They’ve been able to talk about taboo material, share authentic opinions and bust the industry wide open. (Well, maybe not the last one. We do need some dinner guests.) Events like the ACMs allow these new freedoms to shine. Here’s a look at what’s covered in today’s episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Bridge Burning:
- Morgane Stapleton’s detour to deliver someone’s baby.
- The (unintentionally) loudest performer of the weekend
- Luke Combs and Kenny Chesney’s sunday school clothes
- Eric Church the Silver Fox
- Madison Reed (the hair dye, not the porn site)
- Brooks & Dunn. “Hot hot hot hot hot.”
- Dan + Shay. *yawn*
- Amy Grant’s pajamas
- Little Big Town
- The week Caddy was stuck on an island with Terry Chapman
The show wraps by marking the anniversary of Caddy running over Roscoe and a look at his early days in radio. At 17 he was working seven to midnight at Country 93.9 in Myrtle Beach. He was making $11,000 a year but lived in a trade apartment and had free tires. We’ve come a long way, folks. Have a great week and call us if you see Morgan Wallen. 7704646024.