We’ve got a very special guest on the My Second Act podcast this week. Someone who’s come to set free an innocent husband.
Donna’s back, and she’s setting the record straight while getting a few potshots at Caddy in the process. Then we’re gonna quickly run through the best places to live according to the internet. You won’t guess what Caddy wants to do in Boulder, it shocked the whole studio. Caddy’s Facebook interests are pretty tough to pin down, everything from architecture to javelin. And then we close with an interview we all needed. You may remember the story of Kista Frank, the Brookhaven woman who’s sleep was rudely interrupted by a wild animal. We’ve got her on the line to run through the details. What are your thoughts on Nala the Serval Cat? We want to know. 7704646024.