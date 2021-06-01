It’s a short, sweet and evil episode of the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
You’ll start your week off hearing about Donna’s stranger hand-holding and Caddy’s McDonalds Apple Pie snafu. Then dear friend and performing artist Mark Wills is back on stage and out of the Bunker. Donna and Cadillac Jack were there this weekend to celebrate and return to the dance floor. Caddy himself returned to the Jäger. After filling us in on their weekend, the Jacks take a quiz. If you answered 5-9, you’re a little bit evil. More than that and we’re descending into hot water. Lastly executive producer Carl Appen steps back into the show to give an update on his Turo app. “Just give us a 1, 2, 3 of 4. It’s like preschool.”