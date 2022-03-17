Podcast: “You love Doritos.”

Caddy and Donna discuss Russia and Ukraine and some of the amazing acts of kindness and heroism that the world has seen despite the terrible situation. One item that came up in conversation, however, was what Caddy would be willing (or able) to do should he find himself in a similar situation? Listen to find out his answer.
Tom Brady is unretiring? Apparently so. Giving hope to all 40+ people out there that your NFL dreams are not dead yet!
Doritos will soon be about 5 ounces lighter than they have been, and Caddy – an enthusiast – is not happy about it. And apparently they are not the only company cutting product quantities to combat high inflation costs of production.
You might remember a recent episode where Caddy and Donna discuss the merits of Dolly Parton’s nomination into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In the end, its not going to matter as she has officially withdrawn her name from consideration. It’s a classy move, and she may end up in the Hall when all is said in done, but for now at least the issue is a mute point.
Tug joins the show! The country music and Braves media mogul chats the Freddie Freeman/Matt Olson news, how Braves fans everywhere are reacting, and what Tug thinks about the A’s organization. Tune in!
What is your favorite kind of Doritos chip? Let us know by dropping us text or call at 770-464-6024.