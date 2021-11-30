Everyone is on the hunt for tickets to this weekend's SEC Championship Game, and Donna has put together her pitch to take your extra ticket. She’ll be a very nice guest, but a car may get flipped. You’re elite, or you’re nothing.
We’ve got a new word that we can all learn that will undoubtedly make us more self-conscious: cheugy. Then Caddy has a new parenting tip on keeping your car smelling clean on the mountain roads. We venture across the pond for some drama with the Royal Family, before coming back home to cover the drama in Caddy and Donna’s own neighborhood. And finally we close with a little laugh from Fortune Feimster. What was your damage for Cyber Monday? Let us know. Call or Text 7704646024.