Podcast: You can kiss your beaver

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack - My Second Act podcast! On the show today, Donna finally reveals what happened to her red slider turtles.
Keep your red slider turtles out of your kitchens, folks! The CDC put out a warning about a possible salmonella outbreak and warned that kissing certain animals…on the mouth…is probably a bad idea. Granted, you shouldn’t need a CDC warning to know that, but we digress.
Sad news over the weekend as legendary TV gameshow host Bob Barker passed away at 99. What do you remember most about the man and his iconic gameshow? Barker’s beauties? The long microphone? Or maybe his attention to the importance of spaying or neutering your pets? Caddy and Donna discuss.
Also, it’s almost football season (Go Dawgs). Donna ran across a poll that incorporates both our love for football and the genre for which this podcast is dedicated: music. A collection of college football coaches were asked who their favorite artists were and we share the results.
Have you ever owned a red slider turtle? If so, what did you eh, do with it? Asking for a friend. Call or text 770-464-6024.