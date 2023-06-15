Podcast: YOLO and FOMO

Welcome to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast! On today’s show, we remeneiss about birthdays of old as Caddy hits the big 5-0.
But first, everyone is in Italy! It seems like everyone and their brother has been to Italy this year. It’s the new 30A. Maybe it’s the post-pandemic mentality, but everyone seems to be traveling internationally, and specifically the Italian peninsula.
Next up, we recap a little bit of Caddy’s big birthday dinner at Bones in Atlanta. If you’ve never been there…it’s expensive. Like $800 expensive. Caddy would not recommend the wagyu steak.
It got us to thinking though: If you could recreate a birthday party from the past, what would it be? This is actually a thing now. People go through old video or pictures and recreate birthdays from when they were 10, 20, 30 years old. It’s a big trend on – you guessed it – TikTok.
