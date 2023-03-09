Podcast: Words hurt 

Today's episode means we're one day closer to Spring Break on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. Donna is prepping for her ski trip and Caddy really wants to get the dates right. Can someone say open house?
Then it's time for Chris Rock to return to the guy we know. You know, the one at the end of the block? Broadcast live from Baltimore, the new Netflix special "selective outrage" celebrates The Slap Heard Round The World from last year's Oscars. Everything you need to know on the mid-roll segment.
We have quick musical hits for the Hype Song portion of the show before moving onto a little nugget. Can someone say My Third Act? Don't sleep on the end of the episode. But if you do, call us and we'll fill you in. 7704646024.