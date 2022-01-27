Podcast: …with Dickey and Tainter

Grab your lover, smell your leather, it's time for a Second Act Special.
Today on Cadillac Jack: My Second Act, the gloves come off. Caddy and Donna talk a lot about having grace while raising kids, when to ask for what you need, and their upcoming trip to Vegas. (Roll with me on that last part)
Plus, Charlotte pops into the studio (room) to check in on her parents. You'll hear what it means to have your folks in the house, on the sidelines and fresh out of the guilt trap. Sound familiar? Thanks to T-Mobile, you can let us know. 770-464-6024.