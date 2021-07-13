We’re starting the week off right with some very strange moaning from Caddy. It could have to do with the idea of him going to space, or some psychedelic toads, or both.
Donna is starting the GoFundMe to go to space as soon as possible. Caddy isn’t as warm to the idea, especially after seeing the simple machinery of the Magic Carpet Ride fail it’s customers. Let the sound take you away. Despite the rides holding up at Six Flags, it was a rough day for Donna. She’s clearly in need of what the kids are calling “ego death.” We discuss. And then finally we close with marriage advice from one of Georgia’s favorite couples. Are you on the next flight to space? Let us know. 7704646024.