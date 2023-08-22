Podcast: Whose bedrails are in your mouth?!

Welcome back to the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast! It’s time for Donna to fess up about her addiction to PB&J Snack Duos.
So, Donna has had a mild obsession with these tasty morsels from Trader Joe’s called PB&J Snack Duos. She thought she may have put them in her past, but she was wrong. Her birthday was last week and someone dropped off an entire crate of them for her. The struggle is real.
Donna also has some thoughts on college rush these days. In short: it’s out of control. From these crazy TikTok videos, to the booty shorts, it’s jus too much. Did you know your daughter (and you) can even hire a “rush consultant”?! It’s true. Not like it was back in the day when Donna…well, nevermind.
We wrap the how with an interview Caddy did with the Funniest Man in America – Mr. James Gregory! It’s a belly of laughs and you won’t want to miss it.
Have a favorite snack you just can’t get enough of? Let us know. Call or text 770-464-6024 and tell us all about it.