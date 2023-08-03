Podcast: Who threw a bat at Cadillac Jack?

Dog Days of Summer here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
Can you feel the love in the studio today? You should, because Cadillac and donna Jack are finally back together. The show kicks off with the reason for reunification.
From there we fulfill our obligation as a semi music podcast with some viral news about Cardi B. We talk about what she and Cody Johnson (?) have in common.
Then we touch on some Republican pancakes and a bit of honky tonk headlines to round up the show.
Got waterbottles? Aim for us. 7704646024.