Podcast: Who is Joni Mitchell?

Morgan Wallen, Lady Antebellum, Britney Spears and MUCH more. It’s a music-pa-looza episode on today’s episode of Cadillac Jack – My Second Act.
Donna heads to Athens for a little business trip. Go Dawgs. While she was there she got to relive the glory days and also heard a motivational speech from UGA Athletic Director Josh Brooks. In it, he talked about what it took to build good company culture. Hear what advice he had to give that resonated with Donna.
Morgan Wallen made his big return to Atlanta last Thursday and Friday and Donna took Charlotte for a little mother/daughter concert. In short: he lives up to his reputation. Donna relives the concert, the atmosphere, the fans and the man that has become one of country music’s biggest stars.
Also in country music, Lady Antebellum has postponed the rest of its tour dates until 2023 after band member Charles Kelley announced that he is checking into rehab to deal with alcohol issues. Donna and Caddy applaud his bravery and the support that his fellow band members are showing him. Family first, they said. Amen.
Britney Spears is in the news after her former husband, and the father of her two boys, took some dirty laundry public when he revealed that their sons have decided they don’t want to see Britney anymore. Donna and Caddy talk about how divorce and stardom effect kids in a relationship and what a sh*tty move by K-Fed this was.
On the next episode, we’ll discuss the life and legacy of Olivia Newton-John, singer and actress, who passed away Monday at the age of 73.
Where is the strangest place you’ve ever publicly urinated? Let us know. Anonymous answers are allowed. Text or call 770-464-6024.