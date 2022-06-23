Podcast: Where the bedside manner gets a little off

It's Groundhog Day here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
Are you someone who is regularly late, or early? Donna has been late, lately, and it's getting old early. Maybe? I don't know. Groundhog. We talk panhandling, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift at the beginning of the show. What's the commonality with all three? Street weeks.
Then we cover the pigs. Piggies, to be exact. Where did the saying come from? Caddy just found out and, well, he went all the way home. Caddy has some bedside manner. Donna thinks he could have a lot more. So about 17 minutes into the show, they roleplay.
The last bit of the show is spent talking about dreams. Where do they come from, what do they mean and how much does it have to do with your tallywhacker. Hit some pod peeps on the way out and that's the show.
How often sleep on your stomach? Let us know. 7704646024.