Podcast: What vacation bible school is really about

The Super Bowl matchup has been set: it’s Bengals vs. Rams in California with an incredible lineup for the halftime show. Donna will have her eyes on the sidelines in the hopes of getting a glimpse of Rams coach Sean McVay doing whatever he does on those whiteboard.
And speaking of football…Tom Brady retired. Or did he? Donna and Caddy give a rundown on exactly what happened and what we still don’t know. Giselle is involved in the shenanigans, we think.
We included a little teaser in the last show when Caddy asked Donna to think about which one segment or episode of the My Second Act library of podcasts she wised had never happened. She’s thought about and has an answer for you.
All that and much, much more on today’s episode of Cadillac Jack - My Second Act!
Thoughts on the show? Question for Caddy or Donna? Call or text us at 770-464-6024.