Caddy really earned the “explicit” tag on today’s show. Sorry neighbors, he’ll put his shirt back on.
We’re celebrating the 4th of July on today's edition of the My Second Act Podcast, or we were until Donna had to turn off her curated music experience at the fireworks last night for bothering some folks. Caddy and Donna have no words for the Bill Cosby reversal, but they’ve got some strange audio from Mr. Cosby and his attorneys. Then you can hear Donna’s shock as Caddy details what might be the biggest radio blunder in history. But it’s ok because we’ve got a new friend of the pod on the prowl in Atlanta. He can jump over almost anything and might respond to “Mittens.” Would you own a Serval if you could? Let us know. 7704646024.