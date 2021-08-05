Caddy and Donna have another youngling entering the last year of high school and the emotions are running wild today. We’ve got advice for all the parents out there on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act Podcast.
Taco Bell provides Donna with some hand-crafted experiences, both good and bad. We’re back to school this week and Caddy already feels behind the 8-ball with all that’s going on. And we dig into new vaccination efforts in New York City including requiring proof of vaccine for indoor events. Is Atlanta next? We discuss. This week's music news obligation features Luke Bryan’s new show “My Dirt Road Diary,” and then we close with a few pod peeps. Want to get in touch and have a chance to be featured on the show? Give Caddy a call. 7704646024.