Podcast: We're sorry Lorne Michaels

Tough day at the office here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. We start the show with copyright infringement and end it with, you guessed it - more copyright infringement.
October 10 was World Mental Health Day and we have a bone to pick with our employers. And society. And Microsoft Outlook. This episode comes out at midnight, and if you're listening at 12:05: you're part of the problem. (Just kidding. Never stop.)
Really though Donna starts us off by talking workplace boundaries and what most people can do to check in on each other.
The Jacks move from there into parenting and social media, but not the way you expect. It's a thoughtful conversation about expectations, example-setting and being the better person. And ps - there's nothing special about Bennett Woods.
We head almost straight into today's Hype Songs to fulfill our obligation as a semi-music podcast. Donna has some Noah Thompson all the way from Kentucky. Caddy brings along a lifetime achiever - Alan Jackson. This ain't your mama's Jackson. Then we touch our country notebook with some news about Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton and friend of the show Calista Clark.
That's about it to wrap us up. Of course, second to last word gives us the E. Please don't listen to this show Lorne Michaels. But if you do, call us. 7704646024.