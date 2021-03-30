It’s a hoppy episode here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. Donna and Caddy are stoked for Easter weekend, hopefully filled with golden eggs and cash. They intro the show with talks of old Easter Sundays and an update on Donna’s bunny suit. They shift gears to cover the EF4 tornado that tragically hit Newnan, GA this weekend. One fatality is one too many and our hearts go out to the family of Barry Martin. The segment is also a nod to the change in reality many of us have experienced in the last few years. On that note, Donna moves to cover her trip down memory lane as she goes through Nana’s home. There’s just so much that you learn through community and reflection, that one lesson is to take your time. One bright spot of the move, though, is that we have original pictures of clogs. And costumes. And marriages.
Then it’s time to cover the show’s designation as a semi-music podcast. Morgan Wallen has fallen to number three, ending his streak at the top of the charts. Lana Del Ray, “one of those moody songwriters that the kids love” took second. And our boy Justin Bieber is atop the throne. Nike is waving their arms in the air. They’re begging you to understand that they have nothing to do with Lil Nas X’s shoes. Caddy and Donna explain why. How hard is it to understand, Karen? Just don’t buy the Nike’s with the blood on them.
To cap the show, you’ll hear about why wind is a b****. Just ask the Suez Canal and the Ever Given drama.
Subscribe to The Letter to get a picture Sen. Lindsey Graham’s AR-15. Just text LEFTONRED to 22828.