Three women walked into a bus, and it wasn’t a setup for a joke. Oh the things people can do to scorn a common enemy. Find out more on this week's My Second Act Podcast.
165,000 people wanted Jeff Bezos to stay in space, and that number may be too low. Preston makes his debut on the show to talk about how bad the new Space Jam movie was and offers suggestions for what to see instead. And in this week's episode, Caddy and Donna dig into the challenges surrounding addiction. Caddy’s been there and he wants you to know that you are not alone. If you’d like to reach him directly, text 7704646024.