Donna would like to change the tone and tenor of the show, but she’s betraying us with another podcast. Would she recommend that other show? Not so fast.
Caddy’s got a fresh perspective on COVID-19 and more specifically, the vaccine. Then we read through Tim McGraw’s recent essay with Esquire magazine and talk about the tough battles he’s fought with an aging career and struggles with addiction. And finally, UGA Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker is running for the United States Senate here in Georgia. We bring in PT to talk about campaigns and how Herschel will be seen by voters. Have thoughts on today’s show? Reach out to Caddy. 7704646024.