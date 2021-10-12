We have a very special guest on today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. He’s known in some circles as someone who pushes dance to its limits. For our purposes, he joins Donna’s quest for clogging stardom.
Donna will be launching a GoFundMe for Harry Styles tickets immediately. These prices are outrageous. Eric Church gave some unforgettable performances this weekend after his band tested positive for COVID-19. We’ve got the full story for you. And we tease the next episode with some surprising statistics about habits among teenagers. Would you be mad if you saw Eric Church this past weekend? Let us know. Call or Text 7704646024.