Caddy had some...trouble last night. Some to do with new technology, and some to do with something he ate. Typical Thursday here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act show.
The Sopranos are coming back, and exactly 50 percent of the show seems to care. But don’t worry, the trailer is quite dramatic. Caddy and Donna then let us in on their conversation with Donna #AskforDonna and the Wolfman from Gallery Furniture. And finally, Kroger has some freshness to protect. Do you know why they travel in pairs? Let us know. 7704646024.