It’s a wiley coyote day here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.
First off, Ned Beatty has passed away. Where the Red Fern Grows, All the President’s Men, Deliverance. They’re all ways we’ll remember the great Ned, and we take a moment to recognize them. Then Donna kicks uss off by playing Caddy his birthday Cameo. It was a bargain buy and… it shows. You’ll hear the full seven seconds and exactly why Donna wants a refund. Blake Shelton built a chapel for Gwen Stefani. We repeat, Blake Shelton built a chapel. Meanwhile, Donna and Cadillac Jack are having problems with their fire alarm. One of these things is not like the other. Donna brings us back to earth with the thoughtful songwriting of Brothers Osborne. It’s a few surreal moments in an episode of haywire. It doesn’t take long before Caddy starts talking about his master propane and baiters. Needless to say, this show takes the ‘E’ flag pretty quickly. Before the end of the show the Jacks explain a bit about naming rights and the new tours from Alan Jackson and Eric Clapton. Donna takes us out on one noteworthy bit- Kim Jong Un is a mean guy.