How much is Donna’s vision worth? That’s the question that starts off this episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act.
Then, what did you want to be when you were growing up? Do you remember? Donna can pretty much tell you her exact plan. Caddy wanted to be one of two things and… they’re very different. The reason we ask is because nowadays you don’t hear kids saying what they want to be. At least they don’t say the same things that we used to. The main point is that kids don’t want to limit themselves to single, traditional careers. They want to do more.
Khloe Kardashian and “her unedited body” bring us into segment number two. It’s a conversation about filters, pictures and the stressors of today’s digital world. Things are not the same as when your parents took family pictures that were one and done.
Then Cadillac Jack opens up. He’s feeling left out. The reason? Not one person has called him to offer commentary on the Derek Chauvin trial. With the amount of time Caddy has spent (voluntarily) in courthouses, he’s practically a criminal justice expert. Caddy gives a pretty in-depth look at police unions, public defenders and the intricacies of using an expert witness.
Lastly Donna and Cadillac Jack get to the nuts and bolts- the key to a happy, thriving romance. They come at it with an understanding perspective. Do you have any idea how many costumes Caddy owns?