Podcast: We are going to write a country song

Donna checks out Euphoria on HBO and she’s obsessed. However, she wouldn’t recommend it for someone with teenage kids. Caddy and Donna discuss what it implies about this generation of kids and the challenges it has that they didn’t have growing up.
Jana Kramer has released a new song for her kids that explains why she and her husband Mike Caussin split up. Caddy and Donna talk about what the limits should be for a public figure – musician or otherwise – to air their personal grievances in public.
An update on Donna’s ax throwing party! This is part of Donna’s one-new-thing-a-month initiative. Get out all your aggression and anxiety and come join. Details to come.
What’s one new thing you are going to do in 2022? Let us know. Call or text 770-464-6024.