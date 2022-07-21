Podcast: Was your headboard sturdy?

Donna opens the show to talk about boundaries – in love, parenting, work, you name it. It’s a follow up to a segment about children and adoption. Donna’s advice? Control what you can control, which includes how you react to what you can’t control.
Donna takes a CDL pre-test because she is bound and determined to pull a big rig up to the Ritz-Carlton. Caddy administers the test and Pod Peep Karen Thomas joins the show later to grade. Where the heck did Donna get this idea? Hint: TikTok.
So apparently Dave Coulier heard "You Oughta Know" on the radio and figured out it was about…him. Apparently he called up Alanis Morissette and talked to her about it. Caddy and Donna discuss. Sorry PT.
Remember growing up, it was the end of the week, and the food pantry was running low on supplies? What was the one meal that mama would be able to whip up and any time you eat it now it takes you back? Hear about Donna’s.
What was that meal for you? Text or call 770-464-6024. We’d love to hear from you.