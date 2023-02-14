Podcast: Was she on the edibles?

It’s Valentine’s Day on the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast and love is in the air. Well, something is in the air.
First up though, Donna wants to thank all the Pod Peeps for coming to her defense and supporting her theory that dogs can learn sign language. Caddy has come to terms with it and Roscoe is making progress. Well, sort of. Hear how Roscoe may be feeling a bit overwhelmed.
And, speaking of Roscoe, Caddy has some cleaning up to do on the front porch. This leads to some…interesting back and forth between he and Donna and some binge worthy Ring Video material for daughter Charlotte.
As you all know, Donna has been struggling to find a Pickleball partner. So, for now, she has found an alternative means for exercising. It will be happening in the garage and Caddy will not be participating.
Also, Donna adds Miley Cyrus’s new hit single ‘Flowers’ to the Hype Song Playlist. Hear the juicy backstory behind the song involving ex Liam Hemsworth. Get ‘em Miley.
Some Grammy’s gossip involving Lizzo and Adelle and much, much more on today’s episode!
What is the best (or worst) Valentine’s Day present YOU have ever received from a significant other? We want to know. Text or call 770-464-6024.