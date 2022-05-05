Podcast: Us cougars need love too

It's the perfect conversations of dang, fun and hard conversations here on this episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act.
Naomi Judd has passed and it sparks a lot of throught-provoking questions. Caddy and Donna cover them all, including how Ashley and Wynonna Judd have sparked some controversy from it all.
CEO of Action Wrestling Matt "The Mouth" Griffin calls into the show to answer some questions, and unfortunately, not give Caddy his WrestleMania name. (We're still taking suggestions.)
And we do return to our regularly-scheduled programming. By that of course we mean Donna's newest song, and all the cougars involved. Fan? Let us know. 7704646024.