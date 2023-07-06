Podcast: Up and down, east to west

It's a great afternoon here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. We're still recovering from the Fourth of July and have a few firey things to say. Strap in and tune out. I think.
It's been a weird week for sure. Some people had the whole week off, some people worked every hour. We here on the show were on the clock the whole time. Donna hasn't stopped moving since last Thursday and has the oatmeal to show for it. Cadillac Jack completed the Peachtree Road Race for the first time, and set a record while doing it. Just not exactly the record direction you're thinking.
We talk controversy in Country Music and intro the MLB All Star game, where Caddy thinks the Atlanta Braves should run the show. And Donna brings up the very important topic of loneliness and its affect on today's health crisis. Have a thought for it? Let us know. 7704646024.