“Did you ever do anything in the radio days that would have gotten you cancelled today?” That’s the theme of today’s episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act. In fact, it’s Caddy’s opening question. Near the end of the episode you’ll hear about a skit from a few years ago that… well, yes, it would have cancelled Cadillac Jack.
Then, why wouldn’t you just go to Dick’s and buy some dumbbells? Most people who have been through a divorce would understand where Mike Caussin was coming from. Including Caddy. Who held up a settlement of his own over a camcorder. “It was new!”
Of course it wouldn’t be a week of MSA without a Morgan Wallen update. It’s the middle of the show and involves some new tunes from the Wall. There are even some more peeks behind the Big Radio curtain. That’s before we even get to Jon Bon Jovi, Friends or any of the Marias.