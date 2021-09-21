Caddy and PT both have their minds blown about halfway through today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. PT practically had a childhood icon ripped away from him. You won’t want to miss it.
We start this week with a heartbreaking update on the story of Gabby Petito. It prompts a back and forth from Caddy and Donna on the worries and stresses of parenting. On to lighter news: Air Fryers are like skillets, it’s better if you don’t clean them. Rolling Stone has updated their Greatest Songs of All Time list, we discuss. Caddy makes some pretty dangerous assumptions about Reba McEntire, and in the least surprising news of the day Instagram is bad for kids. Finally, the Emmys happened. Does anyone out there still care? Let us know. 7704646024.