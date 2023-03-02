Podcast: Uber Black to the Tabernacle

We want you to rate this episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act five stars. Just not the podcast. And about four minutes thirty seconds in.
Do you part your hair to the side? Are there emojis you don't recognize? Are there words like emoji you don't know? This may be the show for you. Donna brings a few tips to the Kids Corner, explaining some of the newest lessons (and words) she's learned on the street. It's a quick show because Donna's got places to be. It's called the Ruth's Chris bar and an Uber Black to the Tabernacle. And we do not mean the church.
We also talk about Dierks Bentley's new album, a bit of Kenny Chesney and his love letters to older women. Gotta love Country Music. From there we go into our radio voices and talk dirty. It is exactly what it sounds like. Now put down the headphones and go find Jesus. Tell him we sent you. 7704646024.