Podcast: Two pigs wrestling in slop

On today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Donna knows she’s not supposed to look, but she just can’t help it.
This weekend, Donna tagged along with Charlotte to play the role of “wrestling mom” at the state championship in Macon. Now, Donna has played a lot of mom roles, but wrestling was not one she’d checked off the list until now. It’s a very violent sport. And the uniforms are very revealing.
In more serious news, Kyle Jacobs, a country music songwriter and husband to Kellie Pickler, died by apparent suicide this weekend at the couple’s home in Nashville. Kellie was in the house when it happened. Donna and Caddy talk once more about the overwhelming state of our country’s mental health crisis and the state of mind someone must be in to make a choice like Kyle did. Please take a moment to check on a loved one and help a stranger. You never know what it might mean to them.
