Podcast: Two mixed doubles and a shot in the back

It's a very special behind-the-scenes episode of My Second Act. Brian Mansfield calls in to talk about the ACM awards, Dolly Parton, Morgan Wallen, The Chicks and, of course, Dolly Parton.
The executive editor of Country Insider has a few things to say about the inside of Nashville and the Jacks are all ears. Tune in to hear about it all, then meet us on the court for a match. And if you have any extra pickles, let us know. 7704646024.
(Production note: Carl accepts both the tennis AND pickleball challenges. And he'll bring more heat than Ben.)