Podcast: Tummy trouble

Let's gut rumbly and tumbly and weak as a kitten on this episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act.
Donna Jack is feeling upset and it's not just because she attended her last curriculum night. Cadillac is unwell himself but more due to slurping in the microphone. We're not worried about it.
We move from an update on classes and parenting with college-aged children (talk about housing issues) and settle into Caddy learning how to do life. That's right, we are talking therapy and un-coddling yourself.
In order to fulfill our designation as a semi music podcast we talk awards. In country music that means we're talking Lainey Wilson. She has some new nominations and audio problems at Billy Bob's. As always Caddy finds a way to bring in the bullhorn. Can you hear me now? Let us know. 7704646024.