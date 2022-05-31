Podcast: Tug touches Clay Walker’s balls

Country music superstar Clay Walker joins the show. He and Caddy talk baby formula shortages, discovering artists on TikTok and much more. Great conversation and a great person.
Caddy and Donna have more stories to tell about commencement addresses and the amazing surprise gifts some of these speakers bring with them. Of note, Joe Gebbia, Airbnb and Georgia native had an expensive gift to give this year’s graduates of Brookwood High School in Gwinnett County.
Has anyone ever knocked on your door, naked, and asked you for directions? Well, Caddy and Donna haven’t either, but they think the idea is a good one for meeting any new neighbors. Sound too weird to have actually happened? Well, you’d be wrong.
Have you ever been present when someone lived out their childhood dream in real time? It happened to Caddy this Saturday afternoon when he got a chance to watch Georgia’s own Michael Harris II lace them up for the Atlanta Braves. A native of Henry County, his childhood dream was to play for the Braves and his mom and dad got to see the moment in person.
If you were a billionaire, what gift, other than money, would you give students at a commencement ceremony? Text or call 770-464-6024.