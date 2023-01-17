Podcast: Tornadoes in Georgia leave trail of destruction

On today’s episode of the Cadillac Jack – My Second Act podcast, Caddy and Donna talk about the damage done in Georgia, in particular to Griffin, from the tornadoes last week.
But first, Donna has something to say about etiquette for leftovers in the refrigerator. Everyone knows that there are certain courtesies that must be paid to the owner of said leftovers before one can partake in consuming. Everyone, that is, except Caddy. And the cheesecake was only so-so, according to him.
On a more serious note, by now we have also seen and heard about the devastation to Georgia caused by enormous tornadoes, in particular to Griffin, a city of about 24,000 people. Caddy drove down to the scene shortly after the worst was behind us and witnessed first hand the chaos that the twister left in its path. Homes destroyed, lives lost, and communities that will take years to recover. At times, the tornado that touched down in Griffin was as much as 14 football fields wide and dragged across the Earth for 32 minutes.
Caddy and Donna also talk about some misconceptions about how to prepare for a tornado, or what to do if you find yourself under a tornado watch or warning. What’s the difference between a watch and a warning anyways? What do you do if you are in your car when you see one?
Want to help out?
- The Red Cross has opened a local shelter at First Methodist Churc, 1401 Maple Street. Buses will be out in the community to pick up anyone who needs a ride. Please call the church at 770-228-3020 for more information.
- The Red Cross will have two locations open today until 5 pm for residents to get food and supplies, First Methodist Church at 1401 Maple Street and Griffin First Assembly at 2000 West McIntosh Road. Buses will be out in the community to anyone who need a ride. Please call 770-228-3020 for more information.
- Tarps and water can be picked up at the Donation Center, 220 East Solomon Street, today and Sunday from 9am to 5 pm. Monday additional items will be available for pickup from 9am to 5 pm.
- If you have a need, please call the Volunteer Call Center at 678-453-4508 to report your need to a volunteer.
- The Animal Control FEMA Trailer is providing housing for OWNED anials of residents who can’t return home and housing for LOST animals when found by citizens. Please call 770-229-9911 or 678-588-2983 for more information.
Lastly, we usually like to end the show notes with some sort of call for listener feedback. Not today. Donate to the Red Cross HERE.