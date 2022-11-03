Podcast: Three tickets to paradise

We start this Halloween episode with a recap of black cats, questionable costumes and 2 pm traffic. One question off the top - when did Halloween costumes become so… short?
Then we take it to Esther and her two CEOs. Do you think we are doing too much for our kids? Can we fix it by asking them to stir the pancake batter? Cadillac and Donna Jack chime in.
Then a few quick hits, like daylight savings, Dolly Parton and Eminem. Which leads us to the next segment: Where do you get your news? If you're like 10% of Americans, your answer is Tik Tok. Donna gives some advice on how to tell the slides from the noodles. We go from there to parenting and round it up with some Judd news ourselves. Don't miss the tour!
Once you're all tuned in and ready for action, we hit the ground running. That's right. Ben Burnett calls in to talk Election Day, politicians and how to commit tax fraud. Just kidding…right? Who knows. Take a listen, then come back next week when it's time to face the music. We'll see just how close Ben's predictions were to being right. Get your betting slips in now at 7704646024.