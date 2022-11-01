Podcast: Those that have done good, and those that tried

On today’s episode of Cadillac Jack – My Second Act, Caddy and Donna answer the age old question of who gets into Heaven, and who gets locked out. You might want to give it a listen.
As the Jack family continues to mourn the passing of Mr. Al, they’ve had some conversations about the afterlife, heaven, and many unanswerable questions. Like, who gets into Heaven and when you’re in, who do you hang out with? If you were divorced on Earth, do your kids still split time with each parent? Or, as Caddy suggests, is everyone just at peace with each other?
In other news, Elon Musk is now the owner of Twitter and he is cleaning house. He wants to remake the social media behemoth to, in his mind, be more inclusive to people of all walks of life and encourage more free speech. However, in his first full 24 hours on the job, usage of the “n word” jumped 500%. Coincidence? Or just more people exercising their “free speech?”
Vince Dooley was a damn good dawg. The longtime football coach and Georgia icon passed away shortly before the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday. Kirby Smart opened up his post-game press conference by talking about Coach Dooley and why it was important for his team to dedicate the game to their late coach. Going back to the introductory segment, who is Coach Dooley hanging out with in heaven now? Bear Bryant? Are they smoking cigars? Better not tell Barbara.
