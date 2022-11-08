Podcast: Those that have done good, and those that tried (copy)

If you have been wondering why Rita Martin married a man named Rubin she met at the skating rink, then this episode of Cadillac Jack – My Second Act is the one for you. Buckle up.
But first, Donna sees some crazy things when she is working retail at the store. The other day a Spanish speaking *only* family came in to do some shopping. While Donna doesn’t speak Spanish, she still thought she could be helpful. Apparently though, all she was doing was insisting they buy a cat. Meow.
If you are listening to this on upload day then you will not have watched the CMA Awards show yet! Donna and Caddy give a little preview of the night and promise a recap in your podcast feeds by noon Thursday.
Of course, a big shout out to the Georgia Bulldawgs who rolled over Tennessee on Saturday. Stetson Bennett is going to need to add some extra minutes to his phone plan though.
Oh, Rita Martin. What did she see in Rubin oh so many years ago at the skating rink? Donna teased this story last week and you knew Caddy wasn’t going to let her shelf it. He brings it back up and Donna spills the beans.
Send us your reactions to the CMA Awards show. Surprises? Favorites? Let us know. Call or text 770-464-6024.