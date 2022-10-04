Podcast: This world has gone mad

Georgia sports, blind dates and dressing room etiquette on today's episode of the Cadillac Jack - My Second Act podcast.
So the question is, when you try on a pair of pants in a dressing room, do you have the decency to put them back if you don’t buy them, or do you just leave them there for someone else to put back? Donna explores the answer to this one with some recent real life experiences she’s had with a dude who just couldn’t make up his mind.
Ever been on a date that went wrong quick? Well, have you ever been on a date and the dude drove your car into a river? Yeah, that happened recently, and Caddy and Donna talk about how the dating world has changed and kids just don’t use some damn common sense. Oh yeah, and Donna talks about the one time she went on a blind date. You won’t want to miss this story. Husky or stocky?
Let’s go Georgia sports! Hell of a weekend with UGA, Georgia Tech, Braves and Falcons all walking away big winners. Which is more than we can say for Aaron Rodgers, JJ Watt and Tua Tagovailoa…
Let us know your worst first date story. We’d love to share it on an upcoming episode. Text or call 770-464-6024.