It’s a somber episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act as we mourn the loss of Sandi Bennett.
Sandi Bennett was the first person Caddy met in Atlanta and his de facto Georgia mother. She was cooking for him and a whole lot of others at The Buckboard. She gave Caddy a place to work and meet folks. She called him CJ. We lost Sandi at about 1 am Monday morning. She was an incredibly special woman and had a massive impact on so many folks. Donna, Caddy and the rest of the world are better people because Sandi has been in their lives. We know one thing is for sure- the karaoke machine has been fired up at the pearly gates.